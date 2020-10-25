Residents, leaders concern about lead paint in NYCHA buildings

BROOKLYN — This week, NYCHA revealed there are three times as many apartments filled with lead where children are at risk than previously known.

Jonquella Wheeler says she discovered her 10-year-old son Khamel Green had elevated blood levels back in 2012, when then 2-year-old Khamel was found to have a blood-lead level of 11 micrograms, well above the already elevated level of 5.

“As a mom, you want to protect your child and this is something I didn’t have control,” she said. “It was a lot of nights of crying.”

Her apartment is one 9,000 NYCHA units with young children and dangerous lead levels.

“There’s a clear signal that Black and Brown communities don’t matter,” said Wheeler.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is calling on federal and state government to take action.

“These are real people where we’ve become the biggest slumlord in the city,” he said Sunday. “We can’t wait for NYCHA. We need a new capital revenue plan and we need the federal government to not abandon NYCHA.”

The president of the tenant’s association was at the Van Dyke Houses, where Wheeler and Green reside. The association is calling for residents to speak out.

“You have a lot of residents scared if you open your mouth housing try to get you.”

In a statement this week, NYCHA told PIX11 News they’re aggressively working to identify apartments with elevated levels of lead where there’s a risk to children under the age of six.

