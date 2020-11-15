Pregnant woman shot in Crown Heights, has emergency C-section at Brooklyn hospital

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A 21-year-old pregnant woman needed an emergency cesarean section Saturday after she was shot in Crown Heights, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim, who was eight months pregnant, was shot once in the right shoulder near Utica Avenue and Montgomery Street, police said.

She was treated and underwent the emergency C-section at a local hospital, an NYPD spokesman said. The woman and the baby are both expected to survive.

Police have not released a description of the shooter. They described the woman as “highly uncooperative.”

