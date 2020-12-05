Police seek woman who kicked officer in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Police are looking to question this woman in connection with an assault on an officer in a Brooklyn subway station on Dec. 2, 2020, according to the NYPD.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking to question a woman in connection with an assault on an NYPD officer in Brooklyn this week.

The officer was trying to stop a fight onboard a northbound 4 train at the Franklin Avenue subway station just after midnight on Wednesday when he was kicked in the back by a woman, according to the NYPD.

The woman then ran off the train and out of the station, police said.

The officer suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released photos of the woman on Friday. Police described her as between 25 and 30 years old, about 5′ 2″ and roughly 110 lbs.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

