Police bust house party in Brooklyn; 10 arrested: NYPD

Ten people were arrested at a house party in Greenpoint, Brooklyn on Oct. 10, 2020, police said.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Police broke up a raucous house party in Greenpoint, Brooklyn Saturday night that ended with nearly a dozen arrests, according to the NYPD.

Police were called to the home on Monitor Street around 10:15 p.m. for a report of a large crowd.

Officers arrived to find a large house party with several fights happening between attendees, police said.

The officers ordered the crowd to disperse and several people refused to leave, according to the NYPD.

Ten people — seven men and three women — were arrested, police said.

They face charges ranging from assault to disorderly conduct to obstructing government administration, according to police.

No officers were injured in the incident.

The bust was not part of the city’s enforcement of coronavirus rules, according to the NYPD.

