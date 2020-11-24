Police arrest man who allegedly pushed commuter onto subway tracks in Brooklyn station

Surveillance images of a man accused of shoving a 29-year-old man onto the subway tracks at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center station in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020.

BROOKLYN — Cops arrested a homeless man early Tuesday who they believe pushed a man off a train platform at a Brooklyn subway station last weekend, the NYPD said.

According to police, Michael Medlock, 33, was arrested at the Starrett City NYCHA development in the Spring Creek area after a tip to the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers line.

Medlock is being charged with attempted assault, reckless endangerment and menacing, authorities said.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 4 train heading toward the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center stop around 11:25 a.m. Sunday when the would-be shover began to yell at him.

The train arrived at the station and both men got off. Police said that’s when the suspect approached the victim and shoved him off the platform and onto the southbound tracks.

The victim was able to climb back onto the platform himself and refused medical attention, authorities said.

The shoving was just the latest in a scary string of similar attacks that has the NYPD stepping up police patrol in the city’s transit system.