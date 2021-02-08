Police apprehend suspect in ‘targeted’ killing; allegedly sicced dogs on feline

BROOKLYN — Officers apprehended a man accused of siccing two dogs onto a feral cat in Brooklyn, killing the feline in a gruesome attack.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Monday Fulton Gordon had been apprehended, but did not provide additional details or pending charges.

The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad zeroed in on two people of interest amid an investigation into the “targeted,” intentional death of a feral cat killed by two pit bulls in Brooklyn, Harrison said Sunday.

The cat named Tuxedo was horrifically mauled to death by the dogs, who were egged on by their owners, at NYCHA’s Breukelen Houses in January, The New York Post reported.

The incident was reported to the NYPD and an investigation was launched. However, some residents of the complex who were upset by the gruesome act complained police weren’t doing enough to hold the owners of the dogs responsible, according to The Post.

Harrison previously said Tuxedo was “intentionally targeted and killed by the owners of two pit bulls.”

James Ford contributed.

