Passenger critically injured when speeding vehicle strikes Uber in Brooklyn

An Uber passenger is in critical condition after an apparent speeding vehicle crashed into the car Nov. 30, 2020.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A woman is in critical condition after an apparent speeding vehicle crashed into her Uber early Monday, police said.

It happened in the vicinity of Bedford and Dekalb avenues around 12:30 a.m.

A Dodge Charger was traveling north on Bedford Avenue when it possibly ran a red light, striking a Honda Accord used as an Uber, according to police.

The 32-year-old rear passenger of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Surveillance video shows the Dodge traveling at an apparent high rate of speed when it crashed into the Uber at the intersection.

WATCH: Footage of the serious accident Bedford & Dekalb that left a woman in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/wHmtdF3sWf — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) November 30, 2020