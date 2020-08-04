Partial building collapse in Williamsburg, Brooklyn: FDNY

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — The FDNY and Department of Buildings officials were at the scene of a partial building collapse in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

First responders were called to Bedford Avenue, near North 6th Street in Williamsburg, around 12:45 p.m. for reports of a building collapse.

Photos from the scene show the second story of the building caved in and the upper front facade completely gone.

The building was apparently vacant at the time and no injuries were reported, officials said.

DOB inspectors are investigating the cause and determining the structural stability of the building.

The collapse happened as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the borough Tuesday afternoon, lashing the region with heavy rain and dangerous wind gusts that brought down trees and power lines.

It’s unclear if the storm was a factor in the collapse.

There haven’t been any construction complaints filed against the building owners since 2003, according to DOB records. The last violation was issued in 2002 for exposed wires on the second floor, records show.

