Oh deer! Police respond after deer spotted in Brooklyn yard

A deer caused quite the stir in Gravesend, Brooklyn on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — A deer was spotted in the yard of a Brooklyn home Tuesday, drawing a small crowd and police to the area.

Officers responded to the scene on Avenue S in Gravesend just after 12 p.m., according to the NYPD.

Video shows a deer wandering in a yard on the block.

A small crowd of fascinated onlookers also gathered.

Emergency services personnel and members of animal control safely captured the deer and released it inside an animal sanctuary in Staten Island, police said.

