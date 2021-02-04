Officials outline transit policing as new subway entrance opens in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — For the first time in 30 years, riders have a quicker way to get to the A and C trains at Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn.

It was originally closed in the 1990s due to safety concerns. Current transit was discussed at the opening event with NYPD Transit Chief Kathy O’Rilley.

“We have deployed more officers and switched from plain clothes on some platforms, trains and mezzanine areas,” she said.

At Thursday’s regular media briefing at City Hall, the police commissioner and mayor talked about outreach and social services for people found in the transit system who are facing personal challenges.

Mayor Bill de Blasio disagreed with the perception that the subways were not safe.

“Subways have been made much safer over time. There’s more to do, that’s for sure,” he said.

The entrances are at the northeast corner and southeast corner of Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street. MTA officials say that’s a quarter of a mile saved for some rides, or more than 1,000 feet to the west of the main entrance on Nostrand Avenue.

The project was was funded in part by Assemblymember Tremaine Wright and State Senator Velmanette Montgomery, who were serving the area at the time.

The NYPD is responsible for policing the subways. Statistics show a drop in most crimes. There have been several cases of people pushed on tracks, including one this week

Outreach teams are now available to help people with mental health issues. Subway ridership has been down about 70% for the past six months due to the pandemic.