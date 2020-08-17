NYPD releases new images of men wanted for questioning in death of 1-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn

The NYPD released surveillance images Monday of three men wanted for questioning in connection with the July shooting death of a 1-year-old boy. (NYPD)

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — The NYPD released surveillance images Monday of three men wanted for questioning in connection with the July shooting death of a 1-year-old boy.

Davell Gardner was in his stroller at a family barbecue on July 12 when a bullet struck him in the stomach, police said. Three men were also injured. A 36-year-old man was shot in the right leg, a 35-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 27-year-old man was shot in the ankle.

Gardner’s father described the 22-month-old boy as a “loving and caring soul” who could change anybody’s day at the boy’s funeral.

“If you had a bad day, we’ll give you a couple hours with Junior and he’s going to make you smile; he’s going to make you laugh,” Davell Gardner Sr. said. “The day Junior was born was the happiest day of my life.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).