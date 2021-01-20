NYPD officer to face disciplinary charges in 2016 road rage shooting in Brooklyn

NYPD Officer Wayne Isaacs seen in court in 2017.

BROOKLYN — The New York Police Department will bring disciplinary charges against an officer who killed a man in a 2016 road rage shooting.

The NYC Civilian Complaint Review Board confirmed the charges in a statement provided to PIX11.

“Based on notification I received from the NYPD today, I can confirm reports that the Department will serve Officer Wayne Isaacs with disciplinary charges. We are glad this case is moving forward, and I am hopeful the Deputy Commissioner of Trials’ office and Police Commissioner will concur with the CCRB’s findings following our prosecution of this case,” CCRB Chair Fred Davie said.

The proceeding will come more than three years after Officer Wayne Isaacs was acquitted of criminal charges in the shooting of Delrawn Small.

Isaacs was off duty when he shot Small in Brooklyn on July 4, 2016.

Small’s girlfriend told police that Small thought Isaacs had cut him off and got out his car to confront the officer.

Patrick Lynch, the head of the Police Benevolent Association said he is confident that an impartial review of the facts will clear Isaacs.

