NYPD officer stabbed in neck in Brooklyn: police

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — An NYPD officer suffered a minor injury when was stabbed in the neck by a woman in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded around 3:45 p.m. to a call about the woman located in a building near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 53rd Street in the Sunset Park neighborhood, the NYPD said.

When officers and EMS arrived at the scene they encountered a 29-year-old woman behaving “erratically,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officers tried to communicate with the woman but she refused to be taken to the hospital, according to police. EMS advised the officers that the woman needed to be hospitalized.

When the police officers attempted to escort her outside, she pulled out a knife from her jacket pocket and stabbed one of them in the neck, causing a puncture wound, the NYPD said.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital. Police sources said he received one stitch and described the injury as minor.

Authorities said the woman was taken into custody and is expected to be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and resisting arrest.