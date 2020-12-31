NYPD officer fires gun after partner struck by SUV fleeing traffic stop in Brooklyn: police

An NYPD police officer fired his weapon after his partner was struck by a vehicle when the driver unexpectedly fled during a traffic stop in the Brownsville area of Brooklyn late Wednesday night, Dec. 30, 2020, according to the NYPD.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for driver who struck an NYPD police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in Brooklyn late Wednesday night, resulting in the officer’s partner firing his weapon, authorities said.

The NYPD said it all started just before 10:45 p.m. when the officers pulled over the black Acura MDX with New Jersey plates near the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville area.

After initially stopping, the driver threw the SUV into reverse and struck one of the officers and another civilian vehicle, police said.

The partner of the officer struck took out his firearm and discharged once, according to the NYPD.

The driver was able to flee. It was unknown if they were hit by the gunfire, officials said.

The NYPD said both officers were taken to a nearby hospital. The officer struck was treated for torso and ankle injuries while his partner was treated for tinnitus.

Both were released by early Thursday morning.

Police have not given any description for the driver they are looking for.

This was the third police-involved shooting in Brooklyn in just three days, and happened just minutes before a similar officer-involved shooting in the Bronx Wednesday night.

Prior to these incidents, police shot and killed a man Tuesday who charged at officers with a machete, also in Brownsville.

The day before that, officers responding to a dispute in Flatbush shot a man in the leg after he rushed at them with his hand in his waistband and would not show his hands.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).