NYPD officer arrested for allegedly choking wife during dispute

Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Authorities arrested an NYPD officer after he allegedly choked his wife during a dispute.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday within the confines of the 68th precinct in Brooklyn.

Michael Garrison got into a domestic dispute with his wife, authorities said.

During the argument, he choked her and told her she couldn’t leave the residence, according to police.

Garrison, who was off-duty at the time, was later taken into custody and faces charges of unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing.

No further information was provided.

