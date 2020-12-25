NYPD cop shot in the back is home for the holiday after ‘Christmas miracle’

BROOKLYN — An NYPD officer who was shot in the back when he responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve was able to spend the holiday at home with his parents thanks to a “Christmas miracle,” officials said Friday.

Officer Connor Boalick, 27, has been on the job for two and a half years, and is assigned to the 77th Precinct, sources told PIX11.

Mayor Bill De Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke to the officer’s parents.

“They felt that this was a Christmas miracle that their son was alive and well,” de Blasio said.

Officials later confirmed that after a brief hospitalization, Boalick was home with his parents for the holiday.

Following the Thursday night shooting, the accused gunman was arrested and the gun was recovered, police said.

A bulletproof vest protected Boalick, who was rushed to a local hospital after being shot near Prospect Place and Ralph Avenue. The bullet went into the vest, but didn’t penetrate Boalick’s skin, according to Shea.

During the ordeal, the shooter had threatened his girlfriend, de Blasio said.

The girlfriend’s mother repeatedly called 911, begging for police to come, according to Shea. The woman said the boyfriend had threatened to shoot up their home up. As officers on scene interviewed the daughter, her boyfriend arrived.

He shot Boalick and then ran, Shea said. Other officers pursued and arrested him a few blocks away. Body camera video shows officers repeatedly tell the shooter to drop his gun.

The suspect, who police sources identified as 20-year-old William Moss, put it down on the sidewalk and was taken into custody.

“Because the NYPD was there, that woman is alive right now,” de Blasio said. “Because our officer put himself in harm’s way, an innocent woman is alive.”

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.