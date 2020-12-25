NYPD cop shot in the back is home for the holiday after ‘Christmas miracle’

Brooklyn

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:
Connor Boalick

BROOKLYN — An NYPD officer who was shot in the back when he responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve was able to spend the holiday at home with his parents thanks to a “Christmas miracle,” officials said Friday.

Officer Connor Boalick, 27, has been on the job for two and a half years, and is assigned to the 77th Precinct, sources told PIX11.

Mayor Bill De Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea spoke to the officer’s parents.

“They felt that this was a Christmas miracle that their son was alive and well,” de Blasio said.

Officials later confirmed that after a brief hospitalization, Boalick was home with his parents for the holiday.

Following the Thursday night shooting, the accused gunman was arrested and the gun was recovered, police said.

A bulletproof vest protected Boalick, who was rushed to a local hospital after being shot near Prospect Place and Ralph Avenue. The bullet went into the vest, but didn’t penetrate Boalick’s skin, according to Shea.

During the ordeal, the shooter had threatened his girlfriend, de Blasio said.

The girlfriend’s mother repeatedly called 911, begging for police to come, according to Shea. The woman said the boyfriend had threatened to shoot up their home up. As officers on scene interviewed the daughter, her boyfriend arrived.

He shot Boalick and then ran, Shea said. Other officers pursued and arrested him a few blocks away. Body camera video shows officers repeatedly tell the shooter to drop his gun.

The suspect, who police sources identified as 20-year-old William Moss, put it down on the sidewalk and was taken into custody.

“Because the NYPD was there, that woman is alive right now,” de Blasio said. “Because our officer put himself in harm’s way, an innocent woman is alive.”

PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo contributed to this report.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Bronx businesses prepare for Yankees home opener

Fans return to Yankee Stadium for opening day Thursday

Chilly, wet opening day, but rain should clear before first pitch at Yankee Stadium

New video: Doormen's actions after Asian woman attacked in Midtown Manhattan

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NYS budget deadline approaching

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

New Yorkers rally for rent relief ahead of budget deadline

Could rain spoil the return of fans to Yankee Stadium?