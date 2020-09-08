NYPD arrests 13-year-old suspects accused of slapping 89-year-old woman, trying to light shirt on fire

Brooklyn

89-year-old slapped in Brooklyn
BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — Police arrested two 13-year-old suspects accused of slapping an 89-year-old woman and trying to light her shirt on fire in Brooklyn, officials said Tuesday.

One teen was arrested on Friday and the other teen was arrested Tuesday, officials said. Both teens were charged with assault. Police have not released their names.

The teens approached the victim near 16th Avenue and 77th Street on July 17, NYPD officials said.

Police said the teens attempted to light the woman’s shirt on fire, but that the flame went out immediately.

