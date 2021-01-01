NYC’s first baby of 2021 born at midnight in Coney Island

Mother Ivett Rodriguez with newborn son Jaxel Rodriguez, born at midnight on Friday, Jan. 1 in Coney Island, Brooklyn, becoming likely New York City’s first baby born in 2021.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A baby boy born in Brooklyn just as the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1 is believed to be New York City’s first baby of 2021.

Little Jaxel Rodriguez was born at NYC Health + Hospitals Coney Island right at 12 a.m., according to the city’s public health system.

Jaxel, who weighed 6 lbs., 11 oz. and measured 19 inches, was born to parents Ivett Rodriquez and Antonio Guilbert. He is the couple’s third child.

The Brooklyn family said they “have the best gift of the new year.”