NYC Carnival celebrations go virtual for 2020

BROOKLYN — New York’s West Indian Day Parade might be canceled this Labor Day due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can’t cancel the Carnival spirit.

This year’s festivities will now primarily happen online and through smaller at-home celebrations, but you can still share in the celebration.

On location at a small backyard Caribbean party to kickoff the weekend, PIX11’s Kirstin Cole spoke with renowned Carnival costume designer Junior Elias Andrews, of Cocorite House, about some of his exquisite creations.

Join in the 2020 Carnival celebration all weekend by registering and viewing events on their website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

