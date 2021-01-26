NY opens up pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in churches

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A pop-up vaccination site at a Brooklyn church opened up Tuesday, helping vaccinate hundreds of seniors.

It’s part of a state push by Governor Andrew Cuomo to bring vaccination sites closer to the people hit hardest by COVID. Thelma Valentine, 89, got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at her Bed-Stuy church, the Bethany Baptist Church.

“I’m glad they have it here. Otherwise, I would not have gone anywhere else to get it,” said Valentine.

Rev. Adolphus Lacey said his church is the heart and soul of the neighborhood. He said many of his parishioners feel just like Valentine; they’re skeptical of the new vaccine, but they trust their clergy.

“This is a staple: a place of trust, honesty, a place of safety,” said Rev. Lacey.

As one of the first churches chosen by the state to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine, Lacey said he feels useful and hopes to save lives.

New York’s goal is to create vaccination sites in over 300 churches across the state.

Karim Camara, director of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Community Development Services and part of Governor Cuomo’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, said that in addition to hundreds of churches and cultural centers, 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments will also distribute vaccine in under-served communities.

“We are doing about 250,000 doses per week. It will take us six months to vaccinate everyone. The Federal government needs to give us more,” said Camara.

For locations near you, click here.