Newborn found dead in Coney Island dumpster: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A newborn baby was found dead in a Coney Island dumpster after the infant’s mother called police, officials said late Wednesday.

Officers received the call at around 4:50 p.m. Police initially reported that the woman said she had given birth, but could not account for the child’s whereabouts.

Police sources on Thursday said the mother indicated to authorities that the baby as in the dumpster.

Officers alerted EMS, and shortly thereafter, the child was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in a garbage back inside of a dumpster on West 27th Street, police said. The child was pronounced dead.

According to police sources, it appeared the infant had been in the dumpster since Feb. 12. It was not made clear whether or not the baby was deceased or not when left in the dumpster.

Police searched the mother’s residence near Mermaid Avenue and West 28th Street, but did not find anything, officers said.