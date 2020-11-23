New video: Man shoved onto subway tracks in Brooklyn station

Surveillance images of a man accused of shoving a 29-year-old man onto the subway tracks at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center station in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, Nov. 22, 2020.

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new surveillance video after a 29-year-old man was shoved onto subway tracks at a Brooklyn station Sunday.

The footage shows an unidentified man shoving the victim before walking off and also shows the suspected shover walking through the station.

Police said the victim was aboard a northbound No. 4 train heading toward the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center stop around 11:25 a.m. when the unidentified man began to yell at him.

The train arrived at the station and both men got off. Police said that’s when the suspect approached the victim and shoved him off the platform and onto the southbound tracks.

He was able to get back onto the platform himself and refused medical attention, authorities said.

Police said the suspect hopped on a train and fled the scene. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

The NYPD released the above video and photo of the man they’re looking for.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in several subway shoving incidents. A woman was recently pushed onto the tracks in the Union Square station. A man was also shoved onto the tracks at the Byant Park station.

The victim from the Union Square subway pushing incident, while still feeling pain from the assault, had compassion for her attacker.

“In my heart I say God bless. He needs help. I don’t know his life,” Liliana Sagbaicela, a Sunset Park mother of two, told PIX11 News.

Two men were also slashed in recent subway station incidents.

Police say a man was slashed in the face and sucker punched by a stranger after getting into an argument on an uptown No. 4 train approaching Grand Central Terminal on Saturday. Earlier in the day at the High Street subway station in Brooklyn Heights, a 26-year-old man was slashed in the face by a stranger for no apparent reason.

Guardian Angels headed out to the Union Square subway station on Sunday. Sounder Curtis Silwa said they planned to focus on emotionally disturbed persons.

“None of the city agencies will help them,” he said. “Not the police, 311, Thrive, the mayor and the mayor’s wife nonexistent mental health program and not Homeless Services.”

Police said they were still searching for three of the five attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).