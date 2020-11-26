New suspect photo: Man slashed in the face aboard subway in Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man police say slashed another man in the face on a subway train along the A line in Brooklyn on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

BROOKLYN — The NYPD has put out new images of a man accused of slashing a subway rider in the face in an apparent random attack Saturday.

The incident is the latest in a string of violent assaults in the subway system in recent weeks.

Police said a 26-year-old man was riding a northbound A train heading toward the High Street station in Brooklyn around noon when the unidentified man approached him.

The man suddenly slashed him in the face with a box cutter. The victim was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his face. His condition was not released.

Police are trying to find the attacker, who ran off the train and fled from the High Street station.

The NYPD released the above new surveillance visuals Wednesday night of the man they’re looking for.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a man and woman were pushed onto the tracks at different Manhattan stations, but survived.

Police are also looking for a man who punched an MTA worker inside a Manhattan subway station on Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).