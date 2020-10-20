New photo: Man sought after 73-year-old woman pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks

Surveillance images of a man were looking for in connection to a 73-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in Brooklyn on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — The NYPD has released new images of a man they’re looking for after a woman was pushed onto Brooklyn subway tracks Monday afternoon.

The 73-year-old victim was pushed onto the tracks whena man got into an altercation with her husband and grandson, according to police.

The incident happened on the southbound C train platform in the Clinton-Washington subway station at about 1:45 p.m., authorities said at the time.

Investigators said the woman was with her husband, 82, and grandson, 30, when the grandson asked a man on the platform not to smoke in the subway station.

This confrontation led to a verbal dispute which soon turned physical when the unknown man rushed at the grandson and began punching him in the face, police said.

The grandfather came to the aide of his grandson and was also punched in the face by the man.

When the grandmother tried to break up the fight she was knocked off the platform and onto the tracks as a train was entering the station, authorities said.

She was thankfully able to avoid contact with the subway.

All three victims were hospitalized with injuries, police said.

Both she and her grandson suffered severe head injuries and remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The grandfather sustained a laceration to his head that required stitches and has since been released from the hospital.

No arrests had made as of Tuesday morning.

The NYPD described the suspect seen in new surveillance video as a man between the ages of 25 and 30, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with black hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, white sneakers, and a black backpack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).