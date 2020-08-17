New images released in Brownsville park homicide

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police released new images Monday of two men wanted for questioning in relation to a homicide in Brownsville.

Christopher Ross, 53, was fatally shot in the head in Lincoln Terrace on Aug. 9, officials said.

Officers believe the victim was an innocent bystander. He was in the handball courts when two groups began shooting just before 6 p.m.

Ross man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The men pictured were last seen wearing white T-shirts and dark pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Cristian Benavides contributed.