New Brooklyn community center supports wrongfully convicted

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Just in time for the holidays last year, Eliseo DeLeon’s 1996 murder conviction was overturned.

PIX11 News was there as DeLeon savored his legal victory and took his first steps of freedom.

“It feels great, it does,” said DeLeon at the time.

A year later, he is still struggling to adjust to a Brooklyn that’s changed so much.

“Trying to make it through, you know, it’s a different life out here you know, different technology.”

The Christmas, DeLeon has a new place to turn to for skill development and personal support.

Derrick Hamilton just opened Family and Friends of the Wrongfully Convicted, a new community center in Crown Heights.

“I know the importance of having a voice for the voiceless,” Hamilton said. He was also falsely imprisoned but exonerated after 23 years behind bars, Hamilton is now making up for lost time.

DeLeon is grateful to Hamilton for what he’s doing for people like himself.

“For him to have a place like this that shows you, allows you to use computers and study and stuff like that, its amazing,” DeLeon said.

In an unlikely partnership, Family and Friends of the Wrongfully Convicted are now working with the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Brandon Leonard is a Case Manager with the DA’s office re-entry bureau. Leonard meets with clients at Hamilton’s center.

“You have people who come out, who don’t know what they’re eligible for or don’t know what they’re entitled to,” Leonard said. “So we educate them on some of the rights.”

This holiday season, the center’s mission is expanding.

“COVID hit a lot of families hard. A lot of them can’t have the food, the table, toys for their kids. We provide that,” Hamilton told PIX11 News.