Neighbors organize projects to clean up parks and commercial corridors

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — If city budget budget cuts mean overflowing garbage cans and dirty parks, some neighbors say they’ll clean things up themselves.

Along the Shore Road Promenade in Bay Ridge, they’re getting to work.

State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and City Councilmember Justin Brannan represent Bay Ridge and surrounding areas.

They are sponsoring clean ups for the next six weeks. The next one is Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at 86th Street and 18th Avenue.

“It’s a perfect storm. You have more people using parks and there are budget cuts. You got one parks worker where used to be five or six,” Brannan said.

Brannan worked with the department of sanitation last month to restore corner trash can picks ups in commercial areas back to 7 days. It had been reduced to three

“We know times are tough. Places still need TLC. Let’s roll up our sleeves and do the work ourselves,” Gounardes said.

Last month, teams worked in other South Brooklyn neighborhoods and along 3rd and 5th Avenues.