‘My heart was broken twice’: Woman searches for dog after fiancé killed in Brooklyn crash

AnnMarie Fasano said her beloved dog Shadow was with her fiance Michael March when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed in Brooklyn on Jan. 30, 2021. Shadow hasn’t been seen since.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Update: Shadow was found safe on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, and returned to his owner, according to a lost and found pets page on Facebook. Read more about his rescue.

A heartbroken woman who lost her fiance in a deadly Brooklyn car crash over the weekend continued to search for her missing dog on Wednesday.

AnnMarie Fasano said her beloved dog Shadow was with her fiance Michael March when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the Belt Parkway at Flatbush Avenue, near Floyd Bennett Field, on Saturday. The 42-year-old was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“My heart was broken twice,” Fasano wrote on a GoFundMe page. “My fiancé Michael March was killed in a fatal car crash where my dog Shadow a black beautiful cane corso was also in the car at the time of the accident and hasn’t been seen since.”

She described Shadow as a black cane corso who weighs about 100 lbs. He is not chipped and it’s unclear if he was injured in the crash.

In a statement provided to a lost and found pets page on Facebook, Fasano said she has contacted every animal shelter she could find but there was still no sign of Shadow as of Tuesday.

