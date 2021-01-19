Mother and son punched in random attack on subway in Brooklyn: police

Man wanted in Brooklyn subway assault

Surveillance image of a man police are looking for in connection with the assaults of a 55-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son on a No. 2 subway in Brooklyn on Jan. 10, 2021, according to the NYPD.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police said they’re looking for a man who randomly attacked a mother and her adult son aboard a subway in Brooklyn earlier in January.

According to the NYPD, the 55-year-old woman and her 21-year-old son on a No. 2 train at the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights around 8 a.m. on Jan. 10 when the unidentified man approached them.

He walked up and suddenly hit the woman multiple times in the head and body before striking her son multiple times, police said.

The attacker then fled the train in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The woman and her son sustained swelling and bruising tot he head and body but both refused medical attention, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance image of a man they’re looking for in connection with the assaults.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

