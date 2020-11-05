Subway service resumes after train derailment near Barclays Center in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Minor subway train derailment in Brooklyn

MTA workers at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn after a minor subway train derailment near the station on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, the FDNY said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Subway service was temporarily disrupted Thursday morning after a train derailment in Brooklyn, the FDNY and MTA said.

According to the FDNY the report came in around 4:10 a.m. for a “minor train derailment” near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

There were no injuries reported but the incident resulted in many delays and service changes along the D, N, Q and R subway lines.

Just after 8 a.m. the MTA tweeted that there were residual delays on the D, N and R lines, and that the D and N service was “fully operational,” while warning riders to expect longer waits as trains get back on schedule.

The MTA said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. that trains along the effected lines were proceeding but with extensive delays in both directions.

Earlier there was “limited service” on those lines between Brooklyn and Manhattan while the FDNY investigated.

Riders were initially instructed by the MTA to consider using 2, 3, 4 or 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn drive-by: Woman killed at vigil for friend fatally shot hours earlier

Rats take over Brooklyn apartment building as trash piles up

Restrictions lift in NYC as vaccinations continue

Israel-Palestine conflict grows, violence escalates

NYPD, Minnie Mouse bring gifts to shooting victim

4-year-old injured in Times Square shooting receives gifts, parade from NYPD

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss