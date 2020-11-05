Subway service resumes after train derailment near Barclays Center in Brooklyn

MTA workers at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station in Brooklyn after a minor subway train derailment near the station on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, the FDNY said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Subway service was temporarily disrupted Thursday morning after a train derailment in Brooklyn, the FDNY and MTA said.

According to the FDNY the report came in around 4:10 a.m. for a “minor train derailment” near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station.

There were no injuries reported but the incident resulted in many delays and service changes along the D, N, Q and R subway lines.

Just after 8 a.m. the MTA tweeted that there were residual delays on the D, N and R lines, and that the D and N service was “fully operational,” while warning riders to expect longer waits as trains get back on schedule.

The MTA said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m. that trains along the effected lines were proceeding but with extensive delays in both directions.

There are residual delays in D N and R trains after a train, which was not in passenger service, experienced a minor one-car derailment near Atlantic Ave-Barclays Ctr. D and N service is now fully operational but expect longer waits as we get trains back on schedule. pic.twitter.com/w0F9sxXJmv — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) November 5, 2020

Earlier there was “limited service” on those lines between Brooklyn and Manhattan while the FDNY investigated.

Riders were initially instructed by the MTA to consider using 2, 3, 4 or 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn.