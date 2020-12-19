Men wanted for tagging anti-Semitic graffiti on Brooklyn yeshiva: police

BROOKLYN — At least two men are wanted in connection to the posting of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Brooklyn yeshiva last week, police said.
The incident took place on Dec. 13 at 2:20 p.m. at the Meslias Bias Yaakov yeshiva on 19th Street. The city’s hate crimes task force posted video of the men spray painting on the front of the building.
WANTED!! For ANTI-SEMITIC graffiti on Sunday 12/13 at 2:20 PM at 420 19th St, Brooklyn. Call Crimestoppers 800-577-8477. Photos in comments. pic.twitter.com/j0B0A2g2OZ— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) December 20, 2020
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out against the graffiti, calling it “despicable.”
Despicable.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 20, 2020
This kind of hatred has no home in our city.
To the Mesilas Bias Yaakov community: your city stands with you. We denounce this vile act of anti-Semitism with one voice.
If you have any information on this, please contact @NYPDHateCrimes.https://t.co/FOD7gLHpAM
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate.
“I am disgusted by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti that was recently found scrawled on the side of Mesilas Bais Yaakov in Brooklyn,” he said. “This bigoted attack — which came as the family of New York celebrated Hanukkah — is simply despicable, and the fact that these vandals targeted an institution focused on educating our children makes their act of hate even more reprehensible.”
No arrests have been made.
