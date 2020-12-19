Men wanted for tagging anti-Semitic graffiti on Brooklyn yeshiva: police

BROOKLYN — At least two men are wanted in connection to the posting of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Brooklyn yeshiva last week, police said.

The incident took place on Dec. 13 at 2:20 p.m. at the Meslias Bias Yaakov yeshiva on 19th Street. The city’s hate crimes task force posted video of the men spray painting on the front of the building.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted out against the graffiti, calling it “despicable.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the state Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate.

“I am disgusted by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti that was recently found scrawled on the side of Mesilas Bais Yaakov in Brooklyn,” he said. “This bigoted attack — which came as the family of New York celebrated Hanukkah — is simply despicable, and the fact that these vandals targeted an institution focused on educating our children makes their act of hate even more reprehensible.”

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

