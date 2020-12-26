Men wanted for stealing furs, jewelry from Brooklyn residence: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn theft

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Two men are wanted for a burglary in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident took place on Monday at about 9:15 a.m. on Avenue Z and West 26th Street on Coney Island. The men forced open a basement door to gain entry. Once inside, they took jewelry, fur coats and a safe containing an undetermined amount of money. They fled in a gray, late model Mercedes Benz to parts unknown.

No injuries were reported in the burglary.

One of the men is described as having a medium build and last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater, black coat, black pants, black sneakers, white face mask and seen carrying a red and black bag. The other is described as having a medium build and last seen wearing a black coat, jeans, black boots and black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

