Men drag victim from car, beat him on Brooklyn street

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
EastNewYorkAssault

Police have asked for help identifying these men in connection with an East New York assault. (NYPD)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Two men dragged another man from his car and then beat him on a Brooklyn street, police said Wednesday.

The victim parked on Sheffield Avenue near Pitkin Avenue on Aug. 17, official said. He was there to meet friends.

As he waited, the suspects parked an SUV across the street, police said. They came over to the victim’s car and attacked. One of the men used an expandable night stick and the other man had a black firearm.

The attackers took the victim’s identification. One of them fled on foot and the other man left in the SUV.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. Both men are believed to be around 30. One man, approximately 6 feet tall, was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. The other man, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, was last seen wearing a durag, a light color shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

NYC high schools reopen Monday for in-person learning

Rise in attacks against Asian Americans continue across NYC

Plenty of sun and mild temperatures kick off the workweek

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days