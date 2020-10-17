Marijuana grow house found at Brooklyn fire: officials

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Firefighters responding to the scene of a fire in Brooklyn Saturday morning found a marijuana grow house, according to FDNY officials.

No injuries were reported at the fire, which broke out around 10:25 a.m. on Fulton Street near Chestnut Street in Cypress Hills, officials said.

The fire grew to two alarms and was brought under control just after 12 p.m.

A grow house or grow room is typically used to cultivate multiple marijuana plants. It was not immediately clear how large the grow house was.