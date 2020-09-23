Man wanted for theft of Revel scooter batteries in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — A man is wanted for stealing batteries from a Revel scooter in Brooklyn, police said.

The incident took place September 9 at 11:57 a.m. on 9th Avenue in Sunset Park. The man removed the battery from an unoccupied scooter that was parked in the street. He fled on foot southbound on 9th Avenue.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigatin.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com], or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

