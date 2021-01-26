Man throws bottle at woman after confronted for groping her on Brooklyn bus: NYPD

Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking a woman after groping her on an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Jan. 13, 2021, according to police.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police on Monday asked for the public’s help locating a man accused of groping a woman on an MTA bus in Brooklyn and then attacking her when confronted.

It was back on Jan. 13, around 3:25 p.m., when the unidentified man rubbed a woman’s thigh and grabbed her buttocks as they rode on a B15 bus in Crown Heights, police said.

The woman, 42, confronted the alleged groper, who then got off the bus at the Bergen Street and Utica Avenue stop, according to authorities.

After the victim then got off the bus at the Bergen Street and Troy Avenue stop, she was again approached by the same man, the NYPD said.

He picked up a glass bottle and hurled it at the woman, hitting her foot, before fleeing, police said.

Officials said the woman refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).