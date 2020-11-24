Man struck, killed along Belt Parkway in Brooklyn; driver sought

Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

Authorities responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck on the eastbound Belt Parkway around 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find 26-year-old William Bravo on the roadway with severe head trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigation determined Bravo attempted to cross the Belt Parkway in the vicinity of the entrance ramp from Coney Island Avenue, standing within the left lane, when he was struck by a gray sedan traveling east on the Belt Parkway, according to police.

Bravo came to a rest on the concrete median by the entrance ramp, investigators said.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene, cops said.

