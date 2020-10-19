Man stabbed to death in Flatbush store: police

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. (Citizen)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said.

The victim was repeatedly stabbed inside an East 18th Street store near Church Avenue after 2:30pm., officials said. Investigators believe there was a dispute between the victim and suspect inside the location, but it is unknown what the dispute was over.

Responding officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk, unconscious and unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to the torso, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect fled in a vehicle. Police had not yet released a description of the suspect as of Monday night.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).