Man sought in string of Brooklyn livery cab robberies: police

Surveillance images from Jan. 8, 2021, showing a man wanted in connection with a string of at least eight livery cab robberies between November 2020 to January 2021, according to police.

BROOKLYN — The NYPD asked for help identifying a man believed to be behind a string of livery cab robberies in Brooklyn over the past three months.

Between Nov. 5, 2020 and Jan. 12, 2021, the individual got into eight livery cabs and demanded money from the drivers while displaying a weapon, police said Tuesday.

Officials said the robberies occurred across the East Flatbush and East New York areas of the borough.

In each incident, the man was armed with a knife, and in two of the robberies he even showed off a gun in his waistband, authorities said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video from a robbery that occurred on Jan. 8 in hopes someone might recognize the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).