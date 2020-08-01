Man sought in connection with murder of 17-year-old in Brooklyn: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man is wanted in connection with the murder of a Brooklyn 17-year-old, according to police.
The incident took place at 10:20 p.m. on July 24 in front of the Weeksville Houses in Crown Heights. Police found the victim and had EMS transport him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Jaheim Guinn, who lived at the Weeksville Houses.
The individual wanted is described as a male, approximately 18-20 years of age, 5-feet 8-inches, 150 pounds and last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts, white sneakers and a red t-shirt over his head.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.