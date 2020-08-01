Man sought in connection with murder of 17-year-old in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man is wanted in connection with the murder of a Brooklyn 17-year-old, according to police.

The incident took place at 10:20 p.m. on July 24 in front of the Weeksville Houses in Crown Heights. Police found the victim and had EMS transport him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Jaheim Guinn, who lived at the Weeksville Houses.

The individual wanted is described as a male, approximately 18-20 years of age, 5-feet 8-inches, 150 pounds and last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored shorts, white sneakers and a red t-shirt over his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM [nypdcrimestoppers.com] or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

