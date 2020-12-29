Man sought for raping 19-year-old woman at knifepoint in Brooklyn: police

Surveillance images of a man accused of raping a 19-year-old woman after grabbing her on Ralph Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, according to the NYPD.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of raping a teenager at knifepoint after grabbing her on a Brooklyn street early Monday, according to the NYPD.

According to police, the 19-year-old woman was near the intersection of Ralph and East New York avenues in the Brownsville area around 12:15 a.m. when an unidentified man approached her from behind and grabbed her.

He held a kitchen knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if she resisted, authorities said.

The attacker then led the victim less than a block away and took her inside a building at 672 Ralph Ave. where he raped her, the NYPD said.

The man then fled the scene on foot.

The woman was taken by EMS to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released, police said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection to the sexual assault.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).