Man sought for grabbing, touching teen inappropriately in Brooklyn subway station: police

Surveillance images of a man sought by police after being accused of grabbing, shaking and touching a teenage boy inappropriately in a Brooklyn subway station on Oct. 19, 2020, according to the NYPD.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing and touching a teenage boy inappropriately in a Brooklyn subway station in October.

According to the NYPD, the incident happened back on Oct. 19, around 2:20 p.m. in the Nostrand Avenue station off the No. 3 line.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was walking on the platform and entering the stairs when the unidentified man struck up a conversation with him.

The man then grabbed the victim by the shoulder and shook him before slapping him on the buttocks, authorities said.

The man then walked up the stairs toward the station mezzanine and fled to parts unknown.

The victim was not physically injured, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for.

Police described him as a man in his 30s, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 lbs. and with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue Yankees baseball cap, a light-purple face mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants with yellow stripes, and black boots.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).