Man slashed in the face on Brooklyn subway platform: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — A man waiting for the subway was slashed in the face in an apparent random attack on Saturday, police said.

The incident at High Street station in Brooklyn is the latest in a string of violent assaults in the subway system within the past several days.

Police said a 26-year-old man was waiting for a train on the A/C platform around 1 p.m. when another man suddenly slashed him with a box cutter. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition hasn’t been released.

Police are trying to find the attacker.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a man and woman were pushed onto the tracks at different Manhattan stations, but survived.

Police are also looking for a man who punched an MTA worker inside a Manhattan subway station on Thursday.