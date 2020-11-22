Man shoved onto Brooklyn train tracks in latest subway attack

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A 29-year-old man was shoved onto subway tracks as he waited for a train in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

The victim was at the Atlantic Avenue – Barclays Center stop around 11:25 a.m. when he as pushed onto the tracks, officials aid. He was able to get back onto the platform himself.

Police said the suspected shover fled the scene. He’s believed to be in his 20s.

Sunday’s incident was the latest in several subway shoving incidents. A woman was recently pushed onto the tracks in the Union Square station. A man was also shoved onto the tracks at the Byant Park station.

The victim from the Union Square subway pushing incident, while still feeling pain from the assault, had compassion for her attacker.

“In my heart I say God bless. He needs help. I don’t know his life,” Liliana Sagbaicela, a Sunset Park mother of two, told PIX11 News.

Two men were also slashed in recent subway station incidents.

Police say a man was slashed in the face and sucker punched by a stranger after getting into an argument on an uptown No. 4 train approaching Grand Central Terminal on Saturday. Earlier in the day at the High Street subway station in Brooklyn Heights, a 26-year-old man was slashed in the face by a stranger for no apparent reason.

Guardian Angels headed out to the Union Square subway station on Sunday. Sounder Curtis Silwa said they planned to focus on emotionally disturbed persons.

“None of the city agencies will help them,” he said. “Not the police, 311, Thrive, the mayor and the mayor’s wife nonexistent mental health program and not Homeless Services.”

Police said they were still searching for three of the five attackers.

