Man dies after being shot twice in the chest, once in the leg in Brooklyn bodega

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A 22-year-old man died after he was shot three times in a Brooklyn bodega on Thursday, police said.

Shyhiem McLean was in a bodega at Chauncey Street and Stuyvesant Avenue around 4:30 p.m. when he was shot twice in the chest and once in the thigh, officials said.

McLean was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the FDNY. He later died there.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

