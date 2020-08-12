Man shot near Brooklyn Navy Yard: police

Police are on scene after a man was shot near the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Aug. 12, 2020.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning right near the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Police said the gunfire happened at the David Glasgow Farragut Houses, a NYCHA complex located on Sands Street, near Downtown Brooklyn.

The victim was shot in the buttocks, police said. He told police he heard a “pop” and realized he was shot. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No other information about the victim was given by authorities.