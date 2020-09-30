Man shot during vigil in Bed-Stuy, shooter at large: NYPD

Police want to identify this individual in connection with a Sept. 23, 2020 Bed-Stuy shooting (NYPD).

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A man was shot while attending a vigil in Bedford-Stuyvesant, and on Wednesday, police searched for the suspect.

It happened on Sept. 23 at around 9:30 p.m. at Gates Avenue near Tompkins Avenue, when a suspect approached a group of people at a vigil and shot a 34-year-old man multiple times in the right arm and chest before fleeing the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and was said to be stable.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

