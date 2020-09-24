Worker repeatedly stabbed, critically injured during robbery at Brooklyn bodega

A worker was repeatedly stabbed in a Brooklyn bodega during a robbery on Sept. 24, 2020, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A worker was repeatedly stabbed in a Brooklyn bodega during a robbery on Thursday, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was found in critical condition in the Bradford Street bodega after a 911 call around 1:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators determined two men entered the bodega, went behind the counter and assaulted an employee, officials said. The men took cash, then fled the location.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

