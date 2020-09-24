Worker repeatedly stabbed, critically injured during robbery at Brooklyn bodega

A worker was repeatedly stabbed in a Brooklyn bodega during a robbery on Sept. 24, 2020, police said.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A worker was repeatedly stabbed in a Brooklyn bodega during a robbery on Thursday, police said.

The 44-year-old victim was found in critical condition in the Bradford Street bodega after a 911 call around 1:45 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators determined two men entered the bodega, went behind the counter and assaulted an employee, officials said. The men took cash, then fled the location.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the suspects.

