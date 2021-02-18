Man repeatedly hit in head with bat in Brooklyn intersection, NYPD says

A man was struck repeatedly in the head with a baseball bat in Brooklyn, police said, Feb. 17, 2021.

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A man was beaten with a bat on a Brooklyn street Wednesday evening, with the man police say is responsible under arrest, officials said Thursday.

It happened Wednesday on Flatbush Avenue near Parkside Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens at around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

The man, 54, was struck several times in the head with the baseball bat, authorities said.

The shocking encounter seemed to end when a bystander approached, video of the assault shows.

The video was posted to Twitter; it is disturbing to watch.

Ashanti Robinson, 46, was arrested and charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.