Man rapes 15-year-old girl he just met in Brooklyn apartment: police

Brooklyn

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, according to police.

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn — Cops are looking for a man accused of raping a teenage girl in a Brooklyn apartment last Friday, according to the NYPD.

According to police, the 15-year-old girl went with the man to a private residence near Avenue F and McDonald Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Police sources said the victim had just met the suspect in a nearby park.

Once inside the apartment, the man unexpectedly pushed the girl onto a bed and forcibly raped her, according to authorities.

After the sexual assault, the man told the victim to get out of the apartment, police said.

She left and later called 911. EMS transported the girl to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released, officials said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance camera images of the man they’re looking for. He’s described as being in his early 20s, standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue hooded jacket, black pants, and red, white and black Nike “Jordan” sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

